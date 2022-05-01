The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
Man attacked at CTA Green Line station, another attacked on Blue Line train almost an hour apart

In one of the attacks, a man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

Two people were injured in CTA-related attacks April 30, 2022 on the West and Northwest Sides.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A man was attacked at a CTA Green Line station and another was attacked on a Blue Line train almost an hour apart Saturday night.

One man, 50, was struck in the back of the head with a knife and pushed onto the tracks at the Cicero stop in the 4800 block of West Lake Street about 9:45 p.m., Chicago police said, adding that he was able to get back onto the platform safely.

He suffered a minor puncture wound to the back of the head and a broken elbow, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

A little over an hour later, a 39-year-old man was riding a Blue Line train in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was attacked with a knife after an argument with someone he didn’t know, police said.

The man suffered a laceration to the right side of his face and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Authorities don’t believe the two incidents are related.

No one from either attack was in custody.

