7 people killed, teen boy among 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings in Chicago

At least seven people were killed and at least 14 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

One person was taken into custody after a man was shot to death while trying to commit a robbery Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Two men were walking back to their vehicle from a store about 3:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 95th Street when they began talking with the 32-year-old, Chicago police said.

The pair then entered their Volkswagen SUV and the man got into the backseat, struck one of them with a handgun and demanded their belongings, police said.

One of the men then pulled out their own gun and shot the would-be robber, striking him in the forehead, left leg and chest, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

About 30 minutes later, Kier Carmichael-Smith was in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 27-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and fled into a restaurant, police said. He was then transported to the University of Chicago where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two women were shot — one fatally — after an argument early Saturday morning in Near North.

The women, 31 and 26, were arguing with the gunman about 1 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street about when he shot them both, police said.

The younger woman was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The older woman was shot in the left thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition, officials said.

Hours later, two men were shot, one fatally, in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 6:05 a.m., officers found two men, about 30-years-old and the other 56-years-old, with gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said.

The younger man was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released. The older man was shot in the leg, and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, in serious condition.

Later that day, a woman was fatally shot Saturday night in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

The woman, 28, was arguing with a male in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

A 69-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in a home about 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Hours later, a man was found fatally shot in Douglas on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found a man with the multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man, 40, was shot in the chest, side and the hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t released yet.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning in an Albany Park drive-by on the Northwest Side.

The teen was a passenger in a car about 2:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left side of the face, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

The dark SUV continued south after the shooting, officials said.

At least 11 others were hurt by gunfire in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

At least seven people were killed, a man was critically wounded in a police-involved shooting and at least 36 others were struck by gunfire in Chicago last weekend.