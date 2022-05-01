Person found shot to death inside Gold Coast business: police
The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body in the 200 block of East Walton Place about 5 a.m., police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.
No one was in custody.
