Sunday, May 1, 2022
Person found shot to death inside Gold Coast business: police

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body in the 200 block of East Walton Place about 5 a.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A person was found shot to death early Sunday morning inside a Gold Coast business on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body in the 200 block of East Walton Place about 5 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

No one was in custody.

