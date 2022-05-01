The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Streeterville hotel over weekend

Police responded to the shooting victim early Sunday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found shot to death May 1, 2022 on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was found shot to death early Sunday inside a hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood near the Loop.

Officers found the man, 18, unresponsive around 5 a.m. with gunshot wounds on the second floor of the Sonesta ES Suites, 201 E. Walton Pl., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said..

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release additional information.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

