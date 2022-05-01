Man fatally shot in Streeterville hotel over weekend

A man was found shot to death early Sunday inside a hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood near the Loop.
Officers found the man, 18, unresponsive around 5 a.m. with gunshot wounds on the second floor of the Sonesta ES Suites, 201 E. Walton Pl., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said..
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Police did not release additional information.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
