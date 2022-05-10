Car being followed by Chicago police helicopter crashes on West Side, driver arrested on Eisenhower Expressway

A car being followed by a Chicago police helicopter crashed in Lawndale Monday night, with the driver then running onto the Eisenhower Expressway where he was arrested.

The helicopter began following the Dodge Charger around 11:40 p.m. on California Avenue because it was “driving recklessly,” police said.

The driver hit a Kia Optima at Harrison street, then got out of the Charger and ran onto the expressway, police said.He was arrested after a foot chase.

An unmarked police car was struck by another car on the expressway, and three officers were taken to a hospital in good condition.The woman in the Optima was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said two handguns and drugs were recovered from the Charger, and charges were pending against the driver.

