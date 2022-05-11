SWAT team fatally shoots man who held several people at gunpoint inside a Romeoville bank
Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 275 S. Weber Road after the man fired several shots and demanded to talk to police, officials said.
A man was shot and killed by police after he held several people at gunpoint inside a bank in Romeoville Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 275 S. Weber Road around 3:40 p.m. after the man fired several shots and demanded to talk to police, according to Romeoville Deputy Chief Brant Hromadka.
A social worker and a negotiator began communicating with the man, who let people inside the bank leave, Hromadka said. They were not hurt.
Meanwhile, a SWAT team from the Will County sheriff’s department set up a perimeter around the bank.“Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by a Will County SWAT officer,” Hromadka said.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said the man apparently did not intend to rob the bank and they were unsure why he opened fire inside.