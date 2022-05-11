The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
SWAT team fatally shoots man who held several people at gunpoint inside a Romeoville bank

Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 275 S. Weber Road after the man fired several shots and demanded to talk to police, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed by police after he held several people at gunpoint inside a bank in Romeoville Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 275 S. Weber Road around 3:40 p.m. after the man fired several shots and demanded to talk to police, according to Romeoville Deputy Chief Brant Hromadka.

A social worker and a negotiator began communicating with the man, who let people inside the bank leave, Hromadka said. They were not hurt.

Meanwhile, a SWAT team from the Will County sheriff’s department set up a perimeter around the bank.“Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by a Will County SWAT officer,” Hromadka said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the man apparently did not intend to rob the bank and they were unsure why he opened fire inside.

