SWAT team fatally shoots man who held several people at gunpoint inside a Romeoville bank

A man was shot and killed by police after he held several people at gunpoint inside a bank in Romeoville Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 275 S. Weber Road around 3:40 p.m. after the man fired several shots and demanded to talk to police, according to Romeoville Deputy Chief Brant Hromadka.

A social worker and a negotiator began communicating with the man, who let people inside the bank leave, Hromadka said. They were not hurt.

Meanwhile, a SWAT team from the Will County sheriff’s department set up a perimeter around the bank.“Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by a Will County SWAT officer,” Hromadka said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the man apparently did not intend to rob the bank and they were unsure why he opened fire inside.

