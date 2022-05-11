Two women robbed at gunpoint overnight in Uptown in separate attacks

Two women were robbed at gunpoint in separate attacks late Tuesday in Uptown, but it was unclear if the robberies were connected to nearly a dozen others on the North Side this month.

The first woman was confronted by a gunman around 11:10 p.m. as she walked to her vehicle in the 1100 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

He exited a vehicle, pointed a handgun at the woman, 27, and demanded her purse, police said. She complied and the man drove south.

Minutes later, another woman was robbed in the 4600 block of North Broadway Avenue. The woman, 26, was standing outside around 11:55 p.m. when a man exited an SUV, pointed a handgun and demanded her purse, police said. She handed it over and no one was injured.

Police did not say if the robberies were connected, or if they were connected to a series of robberies this month on the North Side — one of which left a 23-year-old man on life support after he fought back and was shot in his head.

