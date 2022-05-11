The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Gunfire near ‘The Bean’ wounds man on Michigan Avenue, the latest in a series of recent attacks in the Loop

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots near Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and seeing a black Toyota Prius speeding away west.

David Struett By David Struett
   
The Park Grill in Millennium Park.

The Bean in Millennium Park.

Sun-Times file

A teenager was shot on Michigan Avenue near “The Bean” Tuesday evening, the latest in a series of recent attacks in the Loop.

The man, 19, was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when someone opened fire around 10:20 p.m. in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the shoulder and went to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots near Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and seeing a black Toyota Prius speeding away west, according to police radio traffic.

No arrests were reported.

Chicago police said they have increased officers in the downtown area after a series of shootings in the area this month.

On May 1, two men were shot and wounded near the Chicago Theater when the victims of a robbery opened fire at the thieves and hit them instead. An evening performance of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” was canceled at the Nederlander nearby.

The same day, a teen was shot to death inside the Sonesta ES Suites at 201 E. Walton Pl. when people who were allowed in through a side door began arguing and shooting at each other, according to police.

A day earlier, a woman was killed and another woman was wounded outside the 10pin bowling alley in the 300 block of North State Street when a man got out of a car during an argument and opened fire early morning April 30.

