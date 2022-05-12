The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

10 Four Corner Hustlers charged with drug trafficking

The investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Chicago Police Department stretched over a year and relied on undercover purchases at three open-air drug markets in West Garfield Park.

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
   
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced drug trafficking charges against 10 members or associates of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang.

Sun-Times file

The sweeping sting operation resulted in the seizure of “multiple kilograms” of heroin and cocaine and 10 firearms, including a MAC-10 submachine gun, federal authorities said.

The investigation, led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Chicago Police Department, stretched from February 2021 to April 2022 and relied on “undercover and covert operations,” including buying narcotics at three open-air drug markets in West Garfield Park, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

A complaint filed Tuesday charged all 10 men with federal drug conspiracy, which carries a possible life sentence. All 10 have appeared in court and remain in custody, prosecutors said.

They are Nathaniel Evans, 38, of Aurora; Jarelle Jones, 24, of Forest Park; Marquis Jones, 29, of Chicago; Devontay Logan, 27, of Chicago; Joseph Williams, 31, of Chicago; Dornell Williams, 34, of Chicago; Teremius Webb, 25, of Chicago; Antonio Fletcher, 40, of Chicago; Kyle Linton, 25, of Chicago; and Maurice Bell, 40, of Chicago.

In addition, prosecutors said more than 20 other people were hit with state drug charges in Cook County court.

Prosecutors said Evans directed the operation and oversaw the three drug markets in the 3900 blocks of West Jackson Boulevard and West Van Buren Street and the 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue.

Jarelle Jones, Marquis Jones, Joseph Williams and Dornell Williams worked as “shift managers,” watching sales at those sites throughout the day, prosecutors said.

Logan allegedly got the drugs from suppliers, took them to the market on Jackson and collected cash from the sales. Bell similarly obtained drugs for the operation on Maypole, while Webb, Fletcher and Linton were street dealers, prosecutors said.

Investigators made numerous undercover purchases at the drug markets, where narcotics were typically sold in small baggies costing $10, prosecutors said.

The efforts culminated in the seizures of large amounts of cocaine and heroin, including some containing fentanyl, prosecutors said. Also recovered were four rifles, four handguns, a shotgun, the MAC-10 and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

