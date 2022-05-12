Chicago man charged with hate crimes after threatening Lightfoot, Foxx

A Chicago man has been charged with sending threatening messages to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, state officials announced Thursday.

Christopher J. Tatlock, 32, allegedly sent emails to Foxx on May 4, threatening “to shoot and hang her if she did not prosecute crime in Chicago,” according to a news release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The state’s attorney’s also found similar messages sent to Lightfoot and were able to trace the emails to Tatlock.

Tatlock was charged with two counts of threatening a public official and two counts of hate crimes, the attorney general’s office said.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to submit to electronic home monitoring, and surrender his FOID card and all firearms in his possession.

Tatlock was also prohibited from contacting Lightfoot, Foxx, or their families, and from using email.

His next court date was set for May 20 at the Skokie Courthouse.