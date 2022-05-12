The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago man charged with hate crimes after threatening Lightfoot, Foxx

Christopher J. Tatlock, 32, allegedly sent emails to Foxx threatening “to shoot and hang her if she did not prosecute crime in Chicago.”

By Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Chicago man charged with hate crimes after threatening Lightfoot, Foxx
Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Sun-Times files

A Chicago man has been charged with sending threatening messages to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, state officials announced Thursday.

Christopher J. Tatlock, 32, allegedly sent emails to Foxx on May 4, threatening “to shoot and hang her if she did not prosecute crime in Chicago,” according to a news release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The state’s attorney’s also found similar messages sent to Lightfoot and were able to trace the emails to Tatlock.

Tatlock was charged with two counts of threatening a public official and two counts of hate crimes, the attorney general’s office said.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to submit to electronic home monitoring, and surrender his FOID card and all firearms in his possession.

Tatlock was also prohibited from contacting Lightfoot, Foxx, or their families, and from using email.

His next court date was set for May 20 at the Skokie Courthouse.

Next Up In Crime
CPD supervisors reassigned following claims they fostered hostile work environment
Alleged gunman charged with double murder inside Humboldt Park
10 Four Corner Hustlers charged with drug trafficking
Three young children wounded by gunfire in attacks on the South Side as shootings continue to spike across Chicago
Woman killed when driver crashes into West Rogers Park bus stop
Man charged with following 12-year-old girl near North Side grade school
The Latest
Photo of the sign on the door of Chicago offices of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Springfield
Audit: DCFS failed to implement reforms named for Decatur toddler who died of neglect nearly a year after law passed
The audit found the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was unable to provide home safety checklists, which are mandated when a child leaves state care to be returned to their home, in 192 of 195 cases studied.
By Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois
 
Bally’s Corp. chairman Soo Kim, center, speaks at a public meeting Thursday on a casino proposed for the River West neighborhood.
Casinos and Gambling
Chosen casino developer lays out his cards — but wary residents would rather Bally’s folds its hand
Soo Kim, CEO of Bally’s Corp., joked that after gaining Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s backing to build a casino at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, “it would be easier for me to be hiding in some dark, smoky room. I’m here in person telling you that we’re going to keep our promises,”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease struck out 11 Yankees in four innings Thursday but left the game after four innings trailing 6-4.
White Sox
Dylan Cease matches career high with 11 strikeouts in four innings — but allows 6 runs
Dylan Cease had 11th double-digit strikeout game of career, tying him Billy Pierce for eighth on White Sox’ all-time list.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Alison Victoria tackles the renovation of a loft in this Atlanta building for Season 3, episode 4 of “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
Alison Victoria turns her attention to Atlanta loft for ‘Windy City Rehab’
Will the “Windy City Rehab” resigner pack up and move to a rehabbed Atlanta loft?
By Alison Martin
 
State Rep. Kam Buckner announces his plans to run for mayor.
Elections
State lawmaker Buckner launches mayoral bid with vow to restore trust, improve schools, reduce crime
“I love this city, I am from this city, I decided to remain in this city and raise my family here,” state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, said ahead of his formal campaign announcement Thursday afternoon.
By Manny Ramos
 