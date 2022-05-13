The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found shot to death inside parked car on Near West Side

The man, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in a car in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue about 11:40 p.m., police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death inside parked car on Near West Side
A 77-year-old man was shot Apr. 25, 2022, in Fuller Park.

A man was found shot to death May 12, 2022 on the Near West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Thursday night inside a parked car on the Near West Side.

The man, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in a car in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details regarding the attack were immediately available.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park
Chicago man charged with hate crimes after threatening Lightfoot, Foxx
CPD supervisors reassigned following claims they fostered hostile work environment
Alleged gunman charged with double murder inside Humboldt Park
10 Four Corner Hustlers charged with drug trafficking
Three young children wounded by gunfire in attacks on the South Side as shootings continue to spike across Chicago
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 13, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
2544_D028_00194.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Firestarter’: Dark tone, solid acting ignite Stephen King thriller
With a skilled young newcomer as the telekinetic child and Zac Efron as her dad, reboot is a step up from awful 1984 version.
By Richard Roeper
 
Two women were shot, one fatally, May 12, 2022 in Brighton Park.
News
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park
A woman, 23, was struck in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where was later pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police dispersed large crowds following a gathering May 11, 2022, at North Avenue Beach.
Chicago
Alderperson calls for legal action after hundreds gather for ‘unpermitted’ event at North Avenue Beach
The event, which attracted about 400 people, was promoted anonymously and on social media, with organizers encouraging attendees to bring their own alcohol and drugs, according to a statement from Ald. Michele Smith (43rd).
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Photo of the sign on the door of Chicago offices of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Springfield
Audit: DCFS failed to implement reforms named for Decatur toddler who died of neglect nearly a year after law passed
The audit found the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was unable to provide home safety checklists, which are mandated when a child leaves state care to be returned to their home, in 192 of 195 cases studied.
By Beth Hundsdorfer — Capitol News Illinois
 