Man found shot to death inside parked car on Near West Side
A man was found shot to death Thursday night inside a parked car on the Near West Side.
The man, 33, was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in a car in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details regarding the attack were immediately available.
No one was in custody.
