4 missing Chicago children safely returned by father
Brian Barajas, 38, was wanted for child abduction after allegedly intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, police say.
Four children were safely returned by their father after he allegedly hid them from family members in Chicago.
Brian Barajas, 38, was wanted for child abduction after allegedly intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, Chicago police said.
The children, Breneah, 13, Destiny, 11, Jazmyne, 4, and Nathaniel, 2, were safely returned by their father, police said Saturday morning.
Brian Barajas is not in custody.
