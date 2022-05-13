The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
4 missing Chicago children safely returned by father

Brian Barajas, 38, was wanted for child abduction after allegedly intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, police say.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Brian Barajas (left) is missing with his four children: (Clockwise from middle left) Breneah, Destiny, Jazmyne and Nathaniel Barajas.

Four children were safely returned by their father after he allegedly hid them from family members in Chicago.

Brian Barajas, 38, was wanted for child abduction after allegedly intentionally hiding the children from his ex-girlfriend, who is the children’s mother, since January, Chicago police said.

The children, Breneah, 13, Destiny, 11, Jazmyne, 4, and Nathaniel, 2, were safely returned by their father, police said Saturday morning.

Brian Barajas is not in custody.

