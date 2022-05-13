The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Englewood: police

The teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area detectives are investigating.

