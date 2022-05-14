The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 shot, 1 fatally, after crash in Douglas Park

Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, after crash in Douglas Park
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.

One man was fatally shot and another was wounded after a crash May 13, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side.

Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t released yet.

The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

Officers took one person into custody.

Next Up In Crime
Feds charge two men in Oakbrook Terrace red-light camera kickback scheme
Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Englewood: police
16-year-old girl shot in West Garfield Park home, police questioning person of interest
Police find handgun in student’s backpack at Hoffman Estates High School
Woman shot in Chatham drives off with toddler in backseat and crashes
Pritzker signs bill targeting smash-and-grab crime rings
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Tim.jpg
White Sox
Tony La Russa after White Sox’ loss to Yankees: ‘We got torched’
The Yankees relied on home runs by Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson to coast to a 10-4 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Mark Gonzales
 
GOP megadonor Dick Uihlein, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey
Elections
Bailey to hit Chicago TV screens after billionaire Uihlein pumps $2.5 million more into GOP campaign for governor
The $2.5 million that the Lake Forest GOP megadonor dropped into Bailey’s war chest on Friday comes just days after a poll showed the gap between the downstate senator and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has narrowed in the wide-open GOP primary race for governor.
By Tina Sfondeles and Manny Ramos
 
Cubs hitters are working with a pair of new hitting coaches this season.
Cubs
‘Batman and Robin’? How new Cubs hitting coaches complement each other
Cubs hitting coach Greg Brown and assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington joined the club this winter.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito goes on COVID list
The right-hander could miss the five-game series this week against the Royals. The teams play a doubleheader Tuesday.
By Mark Gonzales
 