2 shot, 1 fatally, after crash in Douglas Park

Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side.

Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t released yet.

The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

Officers took one person into custody.