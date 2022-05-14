The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

17-year-old boy shot in Lawndale drive-by — third teen shot in under 12 hours

The teen was walking in the 4100 block of West 5th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_3__17_.jpg

A teen was shot May 14, 2022 on the West Side.

A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side — the third teen shot in Chicago in under 12 hours.

The teen was walking in the 4100 block of West 5th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, another 17-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A girl, 16, was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said.

She was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said.

A person of interested was taken in for questioning, according to police.

