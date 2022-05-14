Man charged with murder in 2021 Grand Crossing shooting

A man is accused of fatally shooting another man in 2021 in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Antoine Taylor, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting on Sept. 24, 2021, in the 1200 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.
Taylor allegedly fired shots and fatally struck a 34-year-old man in the head, police said.
Taylor was taken into custody Thursday and was due in court Saturday.
The Latest
Police said detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, adding that the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Fowles is a four-time defensive player of the year, a seven-time All-Star, a two-time WNBA champion, the league’s all-time leading rebounder and a member of the 25th-anniversary team.
With the Cubs, Rizzo’s leadership qualities eventually came into question from the front office. New York superstar Aaron Judge is behind his friend and first baseman all the way.
In one of the fatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.