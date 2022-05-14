Man charged with murder in 2021 Grand Crossing shooting

A man is accused of fatally shooting another man in 2021 in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Antoine Taylor, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting on Sept. 24, 2021, in the 1200 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

Taylor allegedly fired shots and fatally struck a 34-year-old man in the head, police said.

Taylor was taken into custody Thursday and was due in court Saturday.

