Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 34, was near the sidewalk about 4:35 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area detectives are investigating.

