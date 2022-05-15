Boy, 13, shot in South Shore — fifth teen shot in Chicago since Friday evening

A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The boy is the fifth teen shot in Chicago since Friday evening, according to police. Two of the five teens succumbed to their injuries.

Another 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting hours earlier in Grand Boulevard. The teen was struck in his left knee when someone opened fire from a white Honda sedan when the boy and another person were walking through a gas station lot about 10:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South State Street, police said. He was taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, police and fire officials said. Paramedics took him to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side. About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour earlier, a girl, 16, was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police were questioning persons of interest in at least two of the incidents.