17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at ‘The Bean’

Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy over the weekend at “The Bean” — a shooting that prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot to impose a curfew on unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park amid growing fears of violence downtown.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Michigan Avenue moments after he allegedly shot the teen during a large unsanctioned gathering Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

The teen, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

He allegedly shot Seandell Holliday around 7:30 p.m. near the iconic “Cloud Gate” statue more commonly known as “The Bean.” Holliday was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was also arrested with a “ghost gun” near the scene, police said.

Later Saturday, as officers attempted to disperse the large crowd moving through the downtown area, police said two men were wounded in a separate shooting in the 300 block of South State Street, less than a mile away from “The Bean.”

The 17-year-old was expected in juvenile court Monday.

