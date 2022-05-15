The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
17-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of teen at ‘The Bean’

The boy was arrested on Michigan Avenue moments after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old during a large unsanctioned gathering Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Crowds flock to “The Bean” on Sunday, a day after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near the iconic attraction.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Bail was denied Monday for a teenager charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy over the weekend at “The Bean” — a shooting that prompted Mayor Lori Lightfoot to impose a curfew on unaccompanied minors at Millennium Park amid growing fears of violence downtown.

A 17-year-old, Marion Richardson, was arrested as he ran from the scene and dropped a gun from his waistband Saturday, a Cook County prosecutor said in court Monday.

Richardson came to the park with a girl and began arguing with someone from another group who recognized him from an “altercation” at a previous mass gathering, prosecutors said.

Richardson quarreled with a girl in the group and, as he was being pulled away, Seandell jumped him from behind and punched him in the head, prosecutors said. Another boy came up and swung at Richardson, who took out a gun and shot Seandell once in his chest around 7:30 p.m.

Video shows him bleeding badly as he lay near “The Bean” sculpture, other teens screaming and running past him. He was pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital a mile and a half away.

Richardson was arrested in the grass at Millennium Park by officers who were nearby, and allegedly told them, “You guys ain’t going do nothing anyways. A hundred (racial slur) walking towards me. What am I supposed to do? You all just sitting there, bro.”

Later Saturday, as officers attempted to disperse the large crowd moving through the downtown area, police said two men were wounded in a separate shooting in the 300 block of South State Street, less than a mile away.

A judge ordered Richardson held on $250,000 cash bail on a count of second-degree murder.

Education
UIC plans to add green space to its East Campus quad. Some students say they don’t want it
The protesters say the quad on the campus — sometimes derided as a concrete jungle — should remain paved for accessibility issues and other reasons.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Crime
No bail for man charged with fatally shooting motorist after fender-bender in Lawndale
Richard Savado, 18, allegedly grabbed a gun from the fanny pack of the driver after their car was rear-ended Friday evening near California Avenue and Roosevelt Road.
By David Struett
 
Outdoors
A classic scene on the Chicago lakefront leads to Fish of the Week honors
Dante Ciccone caught a good brown trout last week in front of Monroe Harbor and earned Fish of the Week, partly because of the specialness of the photo taken by his father-in-law and netman, John Fahey,
By Dale Bowman
 
Suburban Chicago
Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in North Chicago shootout
The teen exchanged gunfire with several occupants of a car at a Citgo parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street on Sunday, police say.
By David Struett
 
La Voz Chicago
La alcaldesa adelanta el toque de queda para los jóvenes en el centro a las 10 p.m.
El fin de semana un joven de 16 años fue baleado fatalmente cerca del “frijol”, además de dos hombres heridos en un ataque separado y 26 menores y cinco adultos arrestados.
By Fran Spielman
 