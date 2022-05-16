The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
16-year-old boy shot in Englewood

The teen was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone opened fire.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting May 13, 2022, in Englewood.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone opened fire about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

