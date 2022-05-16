16-year-old boy shot in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Englewood on the South Side.
The teen was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone opened fire about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck in the hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
