The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man killed after being shot, run over by gunman’s car in Marquette Park, police say

The man was inside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Maplewood when someone stepped out of a dark-colored car and opened fire Monday morning, police say.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Man killed after being shot, run over by gunman’s car in Marquette Park, police say
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman’s getaway car Monday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The man was inside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Maplewood when someone stepped out of a dark-colored car and opened fire around 8:10 a.m., police said.

The man, 40, stepped out of his vehicle and was then struck by a shooter’s car as it fled the scene, police said.

He was taken to Chris Medical Center in Oak Lawn with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

Police said no one was arrested.

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old boy shot dead in Millennium Park had big plans for his family and for his music ‘if I make it to 21.’
Lightfoot sets earlier citywide weekend curfew
Chicago weekend violence: 5 dead, 29 wounded by gunfire
16-year-old boy shot in Englewood
14-year-old killed in North Chicago shootout
Lightfoot bans unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park on weekend evenings after fatal shooting near ‘The Bean’
The Latest
Seandell Holliday, 16, was shot and during a large gathering near “The Bean” on Saturday.
Crime
16-year-old boy shot dead in Millennium Park had big plans for his family and for his music ‘if I make it to 21.’
“He said there are a lot of things that happen in Chicago, you see so many kids lose their lives at early ages ... He couldn’t even make it to 17,” the boy’s mentor said.
By David Struett
 
White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto has been called up from Charlotte and is scheduled to start Monday against the Royals.
White Sox
White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto will make first start Monday vs. Royals
Lucas Giolito remains on the COVID-19 injured list.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Concertgoers ride energy-storing stationary bikes during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The band has included energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as part of a push to make the tour more environmentally friendly.&nbsp;
Music
Colplay hoping for powerful support from fans on new tour
The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
The James Snelder Apartments at 7450 N Rogers Ave in Rogers Park, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
News
Authorities identify 3 women who died at senior living facility after residents complained of excessive heat
Autopsy results are still pending for the women, who were found unresponsive at the James Sneider Apartments, where the local alderperson said the air conditioning remained off during last week’s hot spell.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago skyline as seen from Soldier Field.
City Hall
Lightfoot sets earlier citywide weekend curfew
The mayor’s announcement that the citywide weekend curfew on minors would be set at 10 p.m. comes a day after she imposed a ban on unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.
By Fran Spielman
 