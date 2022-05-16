The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

No bail for man charged with fatally shooting motorist after fender-bender in Lawndale

Richard Savado, 18, allegedly grabbed a gun from the fanny pack of the driver after their car was rear-ended Friday evening near California Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Cook County Jail

Sun-Times file

Bail was denied Monday for a gunman accused of killing one man and wounding another in Lawndale last week after two cars began cutting each other off and bumped into each other.

Richard Savado, 18, grabbed a gun from the fanny pack of a driver after their car was rear-ended Friday evening near California Avenue and Roosevelt Road, a Cook County prosecutor said in court Monday.

Savado walked to the other car, stretched out his arms and fired six shots, fatally striking the driver, Nicholas Kochenburg, 42, and wounding the front seat passenger, 41, prosecutors said.

An Illinois State Police trooper driving by witnessed the shooting and arrested Savado, prosecutors said.

Kochenburg and his passenger had recently met each other and were headed to a party the evening they were shot, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered Savado held without bail on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unauthorized use of a weapon.

