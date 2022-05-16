Chicago police officer struck by carjacker fleeing fatal shooting in Back of the Yards

A Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car driven by a carjacker fleeing a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in West Englewood.

The incident began about 3:25 p.m., when someone fired shots from a vehicle at a 21-year-old man in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspects drove off and crashed in the 1900 block of West 57th Street, where three of them were taken into custody, police said.

A fourth suspect carjacked a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and struck a police officer who was trying to stop him, police said. The suspect fled and was later arrested in the Ashburn neighborhood.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

No charges have been filed.