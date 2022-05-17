Bond set at $3 million for man charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old boy in North Chicago

Bond was set at $3 million for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in suburban North Chicago.

Amireon C. Williams, 18, allegedly opened fire on 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown in a Citgo from a car occupied by three other suspects in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street Sunday around 5:15 p.m., North Chicago police said in a statement.

Williams was arrested shortly after the shooting inside a Waukegan Home Depot along with two others after the driver of the car crashed in the store’s parking lot, according to a statement from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. He appeared in court Tuesday morning and had his bond set at $3 million, the statement said.

His next court date was scheduled for May 19.

“This is a senseless and outrageous killing,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “Our office will seek justice for Lavon’ta, and we have reached out to his family to provide further support.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

