The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Bond set at $3 million for man charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old boy in North Chicago

Amireon C. Williams, 18, allegedly opened fire on 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown in a Citgo parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street Sunday around 5:15 p.m., North Chicago police said in a statement.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bond set at $3 million for man charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old boy in North Chicago
A man was found guilty of kidnapping a mall security guard and robbing phone stores Nov. 1, 2016 in suburban West Dundee.

An 18-year-old man was accused of fatally shooting Lavon’ta Brown May 15, 2022 in North Chicago.

Adobe Stock Photo

Bond was set at $3 million for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in suburban North Chicago.

Amireon C. Williams, 18, allegedly opened fire on 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown in a Citgo from a car occupied by three other suspects in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Jackson Street Sunday around 5:15 p.m., North Chicago police said in a statement.

Williams was arrested shortly after the shooting inside a Waukegan Home Depot along with two others after the driver of the car crashed in the store’s parking lot, according to a statement from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. He appeared in court Tuesday morning and had his bond set at $3 million, the statement said.

His next court date was scheduled for May 19.

“This is a senseless and outrageous killing,” State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “Our office will seek justice for Lavon’ta, and we have reached out to his family to provide further support.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

Next Up In Crime
2 wounded by gunfire near Little Village grade school where classes had just gotten out
Federal indictment tossed after ex-DEA supervisor says Latinos ‘typically’ supply drugs in Chicago
Suspect in Lincoln Park shooting was involved in at least 4 other armed robberies before he himself was shot near ‘The Bean’: police
Chicago Heights man gets more than three years in prison for threatening Biden’s inauguration
2 killed, 9 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Woman, man found fatally shot in Gold Coast hotel
The Latest
City Clerk Anna Valencia speaks to women in a scene from her campaign commercial.
Elections
Democrat Valencia takes to the airwaves in Illinois secretary of state race, taking potshots at primary rival Giannoulias
Democrats across the nation are hoping to use the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could signal the overturn of Roe v. Wade to bring voters to the polls. That’s a trickier strategy for Valencia in the secretary of state’s race.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Walt Disney Magnet School
Uptown
Boy, 7, grazed by bullet after gun in backpack discharges in Disney Magnet School classroom
The boy was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
By Sophie Sherry and Stefano Esposito
 
A man walks through a lobby at Thomasville Regional Medical Center in Thomasville, Ala., which is among three hospitals nationally that say they are missing out on federal pandemic relief money because they opened during or shortly before the COVID-19 crisis began, so they don’t have pre-pandemic financial statements to prove their coronavirus-related losses.
Coronavirus
Hospitals that opened as COVID struck face a federal Catch-22 that could spell their doom
Three new hospitals say they’re missing out on millions in CARES Act pandemic relief because they didn’t exist before the crisis hit, so it’s tough to prove how much it has cost them.
By Jay Reeves | AP
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman threw a bullpen on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman nears return, Jason Heyward to IL
The Cubs also called up lefty Brandon Hughes and utility player Christopher Morel.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cook County Board Commissioner Bridget Gainer, Cook County Land Bank Authority Executive Director Eleanor Gorski, Commissioner of the City of Chicago Department of Housing Marisa Novara and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and West Woodlawn Pointe developers are about to break ground during the launch of the Buy Back the Block initiative at 6314 S. Evans Ave. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Chicago
Black developers to build 3-flats in a single Woodlawn block, replacing 11 vacant lots
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle appeared at the ground-breaking to show her support, speaking candidly about how South and West Side neighborhoods have suffered from “racist disinvestment for generations” as predominantly white neighborhoods in Chicago have received the “lion share of investment.”
By Manny Ramos
 