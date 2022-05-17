The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 17, critically wounded in South Austin shooting

The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street about 5:35 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 17, critically wounded in South Austin shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.

A teen boy was shot May 17, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday evening in a South Austin shooting on the Northwest Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street about 5:35 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Woman, man found fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide at Gold Coast hotel
Bond set at $3 million for man charged with fatally shooting 14-year-old boy in North Chicago
2 wounded by gunfire near Little Village grade school where classes had just gotten out
Federal indictment tossed after ex-DEA supervisor says Latinos ‘typically’ supply drugs in Chicago
Suspect in Lincoln Park shooting was involved in at least 4 other armed robberies before he himself was shot near ‘The Bean’: police
Chicago Heights man gets more than three years in prison for threatening Biden’s inauguration
The Latest
Two people were found shot to death at the Warwick Allerton Hotel at 140 E. Huron May 16, 2022, in the Gold Coast.
Crime
Woman, man found fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide at Gold Coast hotel
The shooting happened at the Warwick Allerton Hotel, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
City Clerk Anna Valencia appears in a TV commercial
Elections
Democrat Valencia airing first TV ad in Illinois secretary of state race, taking potshots at primary rival Giannoulias
Democrats across the nation are hoping to use the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could signal the overturning of Roe v. Wade to bring voters to the polls. That’s a trickier strategy for Valencia in the secretary of state’s race.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Tighter curfews for minors entering Millennium Park won’t solve the problem of young people becoming victims of gun violence, civic and faith leaders write.
Other Views
Instead of youth curfews, here’s how to get serious about violence prevention
We need more alternative activities for these young people, summer jobs, outreach workers downtown to engage with youth and more.
By Rev. Michael PflegerRev. Otis Moss III, and 3 more
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Rebuilding Bears searching for The Sweet Spot of Bad
With first-year general manager Ryan Poles almost starting from scratch, the Bears likely will be challenged to develop Justin Fields — and keep him healthy — while losing games in 2022. It won’t be easy with this roster, but it can be done.
By Mark Potash
 
Walt Disney Magnet School
Uptown
Boy, 7, grazed by bullet after gun in backpack discharges in Disney Magnet School classroom
The boy was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
By Sophie Sherry and Stefano Esposito
 