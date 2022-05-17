Boy, 17, critically wounded in South Austin shooting
The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street about 5:35 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday evening in a South Austin shooting on the Northwest Side.
The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street about 5:35 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
Suspect in Lincoln Park shooting was involved in at least 4 other armed robberies before he himself was shot near ‘The Bean’: police
The Latest
The shooting happened at the Warwick Allerton Hotel, officials said.
Democrat Valencia airing first TV ad in Illinois secretary of state race, taking potshots at primary rival Giannoulias
Democrats across the nation are hoping to use the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could signal the overturning of Roe v. Wade to bring voters to the polls. That’s a trickier strategy for Valencia in the secretary of state’s race.
We need more alternative activities for these young people, summer jobs, outreach workers downtown to engage with youth and more.
With first-year general manager Ryan Poles almost starting from scratch, the Bears likely will be challenged to develop Justin Fields — and keep him healthy — while losing games in 2022. It won’t be easy with this roster, but it can be done.
The boy was transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.