Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Mother charged after gun in her child’s backpack goes off, wounding student at Disney Magnet School

Tatanina Kelly, 28, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Parents wait in line to pick up their children at Walt Disney Magnet School at 4100 N Marine Dr in Buena Park, Tuesday May 17, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Parents wait in line to pick up their children at Walt Disney Magnet School at 4100 N Marine Dr in Buena Park, Tuesday May 17, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against a mother after a gun in her child’s backpack went off at Walt Disney Magnet School, wounding a 7-year-old boy Tuesday morning.

The gun accidentally discharged while in the student’s backpack in a classroom around 10 a.m., Chicago police said. The bullet struck the ground, ricochetted and grazed the abdomen of a classmate.

The wounded boy was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.

The child’s mother, Tatanina Kelly, 28, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, police said. She was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Neither police nor school officials said how the gun got into the backpack.

