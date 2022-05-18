Mother charged after gun in her child’s backpack goes off, wounding student at Disney Magnet School

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against a mother after a gun in her child’s backpack went off at Walt Disney Magnet School, wounding a 7-year-old boy Tuesday morning.

The gun accidentally discharged while in the student’s backpack in a classroom around 10 a.m., Chicago police said. The bullet struck the ground, ricochetted and grazed the abdomen of a classmate.

The wounded boy was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.

The child’s mother, Tatanina Kelly, 28, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, police said. She was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Neither police nor school officials said how the gun got into the backpack.

