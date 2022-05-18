4 wounded in citywide shootings Tuesday

Four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday.

A man was found critically wounded in an Austin Home early Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old was found about 5:50 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two people were wounded by gunfire across the street from an elementary school in Little Village where classes had just gotten out Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m., across the street from Finkl Academy in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue, police said. No students were injured.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A second victim, a 23-year-old man, went to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Tuesday evening, a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a South Austin shooting on the Northwest Side.

The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street about 5:35 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, police said. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Eleven people were shot, two fatally, Monday in Chicago.

