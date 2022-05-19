The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot by police, critically wounded in Austin

Officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue that had been reported stolen from a neighboring suburb.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot by police, critically wounded in Austin
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.

Adobe Stock Photo

A person was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue that had been reported stolen from a neighboring suburb, according to preliminary information by Chicago police.

As officers approached the vehicle, a suspect jumped out and attempted to flee on foot, police said. An officer pulled out his weapon and fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. Details on his injuries weren’t immediately known.

The driver of the stolen vehicle continued to flee, police said. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.

No officers were injured but were taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.

Next Up In Crime
Woman found shot to death in Fernwood home
1 killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Registering assault weapons would be a good first step to ending the scourge of mass shootings
Feud erupts between lawyers for R. Kelly, former worker Derrel McDavid
‘Supremely negligent’: Judge scolds mom after gun in her child’s backpack goes off, wounds student at Disney Magnet School
Maywood mayor arrested for DUI after found asleep in his car in the middle outbound lane of the Kennedy: police
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 19, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A woman was found shot to death May 18, 2022 in Fernwood.
News
Woman found shot to death in Fernwood home
The 21-year-old was found in the basement bathroom of a home in the 200 block of West 105th Street with a gunshot wound to the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
USATSI_18297394.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire blow lead in 91st minute, settle for draw with Red Bulls
Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Fire a 3-2 lead in the 89th minute, but it lasted only two minutes as Patryk Klimala scored to keep the Fire in search of their first victory since March 19.
By Michael Dominski
 
Lucas Giolito pitched five innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts Wednesday night in Kansas City.
White Sox
White Sox fall to Royals, drop to 6-12 against AL Central
The Sox’ sputtering offense had 10 hits but went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
One person was killed in a shooting May 18, 2022 in Back of the Yards.
News
1 killed in Back of the Yards shooting
The male, whose age was unknown, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 