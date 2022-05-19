Man shot by police, critically wounded in Austin

A person was critically wounded by Chicago police officers in a shooting Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue that had been reported stolen from a neighboring suburb, according to preliminary information by Chicago police.

As officers approached the vehicle, a suspect jumped out and attempted to flee on foot, police said. An officer pulled out his weapon and fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. Details on his injuries weren’t immediately known.

The driver of the stolen vehicle continued to flee, police said. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.

No officers were injured but were taken to a hospital for observation, according to police.