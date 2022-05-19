The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Charges filed in fatal shooting that led to police chase in which officer was run over

Isaac Corona, who was on parole, was charged with the murder of Justin Gamino in a drive-by shooting, while Antonio Gonzalez, who was out on bond, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer following the incident Monday in Englewood.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
   
Two officers were hurt after they chased a man allegedly involved in a driveby murder, police said.

A man on parole and another out on bond have been charged with taking part in a deadly drive-by shooting in Englewood that led to a Chicago police officer being run over as authorities chased after them.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots near Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, an anti-violence organization at 5114 S. Elizabeth St., where they found 21-year-old Justin Gamino with multiple gunshot wounds, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Gamino later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Shortly after the shooting, police monitoring POD surveillance cameras in the area spotted a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Trax SUV that had been described by witnesses as the car a gunman was inside as he fired at Gamino, prosecutors said.

Officers then pursued the SUV until it crashed into a tree in the 5000 block of South Throop Street and four people fled on foot, prosecutors said.

The alleged gunman in the shooting, 25-year-old Isaac Corona, was chased through a gangway before being taken into custody after hopping a fence, prosecutors said. His hand allegedly tested positive later for gunshot residue.

Two officers also pursued 19-year-old Antonio Gonzalez, reaching him as he got inside a Honda Pilot SUV that was unoccupied but left running in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue, prosecutors said.

Officers struggled with Gonzalez and tried to remove him from the SUV, but he accelerated and struck both officers, who fell to the ground, according to prosecutors.

Gonzalez then ran over one of the officers, before making a U-turn and leading other officers in patrol cars on another chase, prosecutors said.

The officer who was run over had tire marks across the left side of her body and suffered a fractured wrist and multiple abrasions, prosecutors said. The other officer who was struck also suffered abrasions.

Gonzalez eventually reached a forest preserve and fled on foot, but was captured, prosecutors said.

Corona was charged with a count of first-degree murder in Gamino’s shooting and Gonzalez was charged with attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, among other offenses, according to police.

Corona was on parole after being convicted last year of unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez was on bond in a 2021 stolen vehicle case and a separate gun offense charged earlier this year, and was wanted on a warrant for his arrest in that case for failing to show up to a hearing after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender said Gonzalez was unemployed and lives with his parents, while Corona is occasionally employed as a temporary worker at warehouses.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered both men held without bail.

Police reported two teens were also taken into custody after they ran from the car used in the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and fleeing police. A 16-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to police.

