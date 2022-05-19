2 killed, 8 others wounded in Near North Side shooting: police

Two people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday night on the Near North Side.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Two people died of their injuries, Ahern said, adding that there were eight others wounded in the shooting. Fire officials said the others wounded were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. Their ages were not immediately known.

A weapon was recovered and a suspect was in custody, Ahern said.

Officials said a Red Line train was stalled as police canvassed the nearby subway stop for a possible suspect. People on board the train were being removed.

Police didn’t release additional details.

A witness at the scene said the shooting stemmed from a fight outside a nearby McDonald’s.

“We were at 7/11, we turn around and they just get to shooting like crazy,” Deonna Jackson, 18, told the Sun-Times.

So far this year, 13 shooting incidents have taken place in the Near North/18th District, which includes the Near North Side, compared to four during the same period in 2021, according to police statistics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

