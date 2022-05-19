Person killed, 4 others wounded in Near North Side shooting

A person was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday on the Near North Side.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

One person died of their injuries, Ahern said. Fire officials said the other wounded were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. Their ages were not immediately known.

Officials said a Red Line train was stalled as police canvassed the nearby subway stop for a possible suspect. People on board the train were being removed.

Police didn’t release additional details.

So far this year, 13 shooting incidents have taken place in the 18th District, which includes the Near North Side, compared to four during the same period in 2021, according to police statistics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

