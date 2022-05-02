Lockdown ends at Northwestern University’s Chicago campus after police arrest suspect who ran into medical building

Chicago police say they have arrested a suspect who ran into a Northwestern University medical building in Chicago and prompted a lockdown Monday afternoon.

“The suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody,” police spokesman Thomas Ahern wrote on Twitter around 2:20 p.m.

The suspect was arrested in the basement of the Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., Northwestern University wrote in a campus alert.

About an hour earlier, the suspect ran into the Morton Medical Research Buildingat 310 E. Superior St. after Chicago police officers tried to pull over a vehicle near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue at 1:30 p.m., the university said in an earlier alert.

“There is an active threat event on the Chicago Campus. Run, Hide, Fight. Take proper shelter. Lock and/or barricade doors,” the university wrote.

The person arrested was wanted in a carjacking, according to unverified police radio traffic.

Chicago police had no other immediate comment.

