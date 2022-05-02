The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Person found fatally shot in Edgewater Beach

She hasn’t been identified and her age was not immediately known, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found shot to death Monday in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

About 1:20 p.m., a female was found with a gunshot wound to her head at a residence in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

