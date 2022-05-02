Person found fatally shot in Edgewater Beach

A person was found shot to death Monday in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.
About 1:20 p.m., a female was found with a gunshot wound to her head at a residence in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.
She hasn’t been identified and her age was not immediately known, police said.
Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
After another deadly weekend, Chicago’s top cop says violence is spreading to new areas as it declines in hardest-hit neighborhoods
Victims of robbery in the Loop shoot at thieves but hit two ‘unintended targets’ near Theater District
The Latest
He had allegedly taken the car at gunpoint about a half hour earlier in West Rogers Park, police said.
Kimmel tweets that he’s double vaxxed, boosted and “feeling fine.”
Cease allowed one hit in seven innings, with no walks, 11 strikeouts — including Mike Trout three times — to improve to 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA.
Suzuki, an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, posted a slash line of .279/.405/.529 in the month of April.
Bruce Caruso found active northern pike on southern Lake Michigan and earned Fish of the Week.