Person found fatally shot in Edgewater Beach

A person was found shot to death Monday in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

About 1:20 p.m., a female was found with a gunshot wound to her head at a residence in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

She hasn’t been identified and her age was not immediately known, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

