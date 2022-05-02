Person of interest identified in homicide of 17-year-old girl in Tinley Park

Police in Tinley Park were conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday night.

The teen was found dead in a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street, Tinley Park police said.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple injuries, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said a person of interest was identified, and there is no threat to the community.

