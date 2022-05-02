The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
Person of interest identified in homicide of 17-year-old girl in Tinley Park

The teen was found dead in a home in the 7800 block of West 167th Street, Tinley Park police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen girl was found dead May 1, 2022, in Tinley Park.

Sun-Times file photo

Police in Tinley Park were conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead Sunday night.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple injuries, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said a person of interest was identified, and there is no threat to the community.

