Woman charged with April Rogers Park shooting

A woman is charged in connection with a shooting that left another woman wounded in Rogers Park in April.
Kamiah Alford, 25, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said.
On April 29, Alford allegedly participated in the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in the 7100 block of North Glenwood Avenue, police said.
Alford was arrested Thursday in West Rogers Park.
She was expected to appear in bond court Friday.
