The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Woman charged with April Rogers Park shooting

Kamiah Alford, 25, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman charged with April Rogers Park shooting
A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Rogers Park in April.

A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Rogers Park in April.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman is charged in connection with a shooting that left another woman wounded in Rogers Park in April.

Kamiah Alford, 25, is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Chicago police said.

On April 29, Alford allegedly participated in the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in the 7100 block of North Glenwood Avenue, police said.

Alford was arrested Thursday in West Rogers Park.

She was expected to appear in bond court Friday.

Next Up In Crime
‘Shooting like crazy.’ 2 killed, 8 others wounded in Near North Side shooting
2 killed, 8 wounded in downtown mass shooting among 15 shot across Chicago Thursday
Chicago’s top cop has few answers about how an unarmed 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a Chicago police officer
Convicted Starved Rock killer’s lawyer: ‘Smoking gun’ police report clears him
Hand, facial tattoos lead to ID of driver charged in Austin murder, prosecutors say
Charges filed in fatal shooting that led to police chase in which officer was run over
The Latest
Chicago police officers investigate the scene where two people were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting May 19, 2022 on the Near North Side.
Crime
2 killed, 8 wounded in downtown mass shooting among 15 shot across Chicago Thursday
Shootings are up 225% in the 18th District, which includes the McDonald’s where the mass shooting occurred. In the 1st District, which covers parts of downtown and the Loop, shootings are up 100%.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Food sources of natural antioxidants include fruits, vegetables, nuts and cocoa powder. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals.
Eat Well
What you need to know about antioxidants
Antioxidants neutralize free radicals — substances that occur naturally in the body but can damage cells and DNA.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
The Ellis Lakeview Apartments, 4624 S. Ellis Ave., where residents are asking that a court-appointed received take over the building because of a host of problems there.
Columnists
A year after South Side apartment residents asked a judge to address awful living conditions, it’s decision time
City Hall and HUD now agree: People shouldn’t have to live in the conditions faced by residents of the badly run, federally subsidized Ellis Lakeview Apartments in North Kenwood.
By Mark Brown
 
Named for the way they grow in grape-like clusters, grapefruit are actually a cross between the pomelo (the largest citrus fruit) and the orange.
Eat Well
Grapefruit boasts an abundance of vitamins, nutrients
The citrus fruit has grown in popularity thanks to its unique, juicy splash of tart, tang and just a touch of sweet.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Both IBS and SIBO share many of the same symptoms. These include loss of appetite, abdominal pain and/or cramping.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: SIBO, similar to IBS, affects the small intestine
Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth occurs when the optimal balance of bacteria in the small intestine is disturbed.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 