Friday, May 20, 2022
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy charged with murder after assaulting man at CTA Red Line station

Bernardo Gomez was on the Red Line platform in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was kicked in the head by the teenage boy.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed in a Red Line train January 20, 2022 in Chatham.

Sun-Times file photo

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he allegedly assaulted a man at a CTA train station in West Garfield Park.

On Tuesday, Bernardo Gomez was on the Red Line platform in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was kicked in the head by the teenage boy, Chicago police said.

Gomez, 26, collapsed and was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead the next day, police said.

The teen boy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

