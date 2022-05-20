Man wounded during shoot-out with off-duty Cook County sheriff in Millennium Park

A man was wounded during a shoot-out with an off-duty Cook County sheriff Friday night near Millennium Park.

The 22-year-old was attempting to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to be wanded at the entry point, Chicago police said.

The man then jumped a fence to gain entry and as security approached him, he pulled out his gun and fired shots, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff who was working as a security guard returned fire.

The man was shot and fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Charges were pending, according to police.

