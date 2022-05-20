Man wounded during shoot-out with off-duty Cook County sheriff in Millennium Park
The 22-year-old was attempting to enter the park in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to be wanded at the entry point.
A man was wounded during a shoot-out with an off-duty Cook County sheriff Friday night near Millennium Park.
The 22-year-old was attempting to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to be wanded at the entry point, Chicago police said.
The man then jumped a fence to gain entry and as security approached him, he pulled out his gun and fired shots, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff who was working as a security guard returned fire.
The man was shot and fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Charges were pending, according to police.
Chicago’s top cop on defensive again over gun violence after mass shooting at Near North Side trouble spot
Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded unarmed 13-year-old boy relieved of police powers pending investigation
Sister of Stacy Peterson vows to support defense attorney if he reveals details of missing woman’s fate
The Latest
Zalatoris hit the ball on the button whether he was in the fairway or the rough, running off three straight birdies in gentler afternoon conditions for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile.
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession.
Nostalgia was thick in the air outside Wrigley Field as the Cubs immortalized their greatest pitcher.
The Census Bureau bungle deprives Republicans of a main attack line: blaming Pritzker and Democrats for Illinois population loss — since, it turns out, the population grew.
Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant are also expected to exit “SNL” after the season finale on Saturday night.