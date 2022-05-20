The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 20, 2022
Man wounded during shoot-out with off-duty Cook County sheriff in Millennium Park

The 22-year-old was attempting to enter the park in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to be wanded at the entry point.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was wounded during a shoot-out with an off-duty Cook County sheriff Friday night near Millennium Park.

The 22-year-old was attempting to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to be wanded at the entry point, Chicago police said.

The man then jumped a fence to gain entry and as security approached him, he pulled out his gun and fired shots, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff who was working as a security guard returned fire.

The man was shot and fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Charges were pending, according to police.

The Latest
PGA Championship - Round 2
Golf
Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA Championship
Zalatoris hit the ball on the button whether he was in the fairway or the rough, running off three straight birdies in gentler afternoon conditions for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Business
Wall Street’s final-hour rally saves it from maw of bear market
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession.
By DAMIAN J. TROISE | Associated Press and Stan Choe | AP Business Writer
 
Sports Saturday
Fergie Jenkins — Mr. Dub? — gets his statue on a day for the ages in Cubdom
Nostalgia was thick in the air outside Wrigley Field as the Cubs immortalized their greatest pitcher.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Washington
Gov. Pritzker, Illinois delegation scrambling to grab federal dollars ‘owed’ due to census goof
The Census Bureau bungle deprives Republicans of a main attack line: blaming Pritzker and Democrats for Illinois population loss — since, it turns out, the population grew.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Movies and TV
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon set to leave ‘SNL’: Report
Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant are also expected to exit “SNL” after the season finale on Saturday night.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
 