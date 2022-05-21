3 wounded in separate shootings, hours apart in South Chicago

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Three people were wounded in separate shootings hours apart Saturday morning in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

In one attack, three men were in a car in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when a dark colored SUV stopped next to them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his lip and right arm and was in serious condition, officials said. Another man, 24, was grazed in the left side of his face and his condition was stabilized, police said.

The third man in the car, 36, suffered a laceration to the hand and was good condition. Police say he wasn’t shot in the incident.

All three men went to Trinity Hospital, authorities said.

Hours earlier, a 23-year-old man was in a car in the 1900 block of East 80th Street when he was grazed in the head, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

