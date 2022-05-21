Person hurt in shooting at Olympia Fields Walmart

A person was hurt in a shooting Saturday at a Walmart Supercenter in Olympia Fields.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the store at 21000 Western Avenue about 9:40 a.m. and found a female victim who was “conscious and alert,” Olympia Fields Police Chief Derrick Blasingame said.
She was taken to Olympia Fields Hospital in good condition, Blasingame said, adding that the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there was no threat to the public.
No suspects were in custody.
