The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Person hurt in shooting at Olympia Fields Walmart

She was taken to Olympia Fields Hospital in good condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person hurt in shooting at Olympia Fields Walmart
A shooting was reported at a Walmart Supercenter at 21000 Western Avenue in Olympia Fields.

A shooting was reported at a Walmart Supercenter at 21000 Western Avenue in Olympia Fields.

Google Maps

A person was hurt in a shooting Saturday at a Walmart Supercenter in Olympia Fields.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the store at 21000 Western Avenue about 9:40 a.m. and found a female victim who was “conscious and alert,” Olympia Fields Police Chief Derrick Blasingame said.

She was taken to Olympia Fields Hospital in good condition, Blasingame said, adding that the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there was no threat to the public.

No suspects were in custody.

Next Up In Crime
8 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
3 wounded in separate shootings, hours apart in South Chicago
Millennium Park shootout: Man, security guard exchange gunfire as more violence erupts at city’s premier downtown park
14-year-old boy charged with murder after assaulting man at Cicero Station
‘A gun-crime crisis’ — Chicago’s top cop on defensive again after mass shooting at Near North Side trouble spot
Chicago police officer who shot and seriously wounded unarmed 13-year-old boy relieved of police powers pending investigation
The Latest
985706672_77156558.JPG
White Sox
Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox lineup
Regular ‘pit stops’ in training room keeping Tim Anderson’s legs in good shape
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Virginia Thomas stands before a blue backdrop, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. over five years ago.
Nation/World
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice, pushed Arizona lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results, emails show
The revelations show that Thomas was more involved than previously known in efforts, based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to overturn President Biden’s victory and keep then-President Trump in office.
By Mark Sherman | AP and Jonathan J. Cooper | AP
 
Part of a family of red foxes in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Fox family, record skipjack, eating morels, the playwright Shakespeare and fishing
A photograph of a red fox family in Chicago, the world-record skipjack herring, some suggestions for preparing morel mushrooms, and a quote by Shakespeare on fishing are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
AP21289075890867__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kahleah Copper returned to the Sky with two more MVP honors and a hunger for ‘more’
Copper led Perfumerias Avenida in scoring (21.4 points) and rebounding (6.2), and her three-point percentage rose from 30.6% during the 2021 WNBA season to 36.2% playing overseas.
By Annie Costabile
 
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Pittsburgh
Sports Saturday
Illini star Kofi Cockburn on his NBA dream: ‘It’s up to me to believe in myself’
Cockburn might not even be drafted next month. That’s not something a first-team All-American last season wants to contemplate.
By Steve Greenberg
 