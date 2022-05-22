The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Charges filed in Millennium Park shootout

Jordan Jackson, 22, faces three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
The Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago

A shootout in Millennium Park Friday night left one man wounded, and facing criminal charges.

A man wounded in a shootout with an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer at Millennium Park Friday is facing several felony charges.

Jordan Jackson, 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Jackson was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. Friday in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to undergo a check by a metal-detecting wand at an entry point and jumped a fence to get into the park, police said.

As security approached, Jackson allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, who was working as a security guard, returned fire.

Jackson was shot but managed to flee on foot to the Riverwalk, where he was taken into custody, police said. The gunshot wound he suffered was not considered to be life-threatening.

He was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

