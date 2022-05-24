Man fatally shot in Gresham home

A man was fatally shot in his home late Monday in Gresham on the South Side.
The 27-year-old was inside his home about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of South Emerald Avenue when a male suspect fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
