Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Man fatally shot in Gresham home

The 27-year-old was inside his home about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of South Emerald Avenue when a male suspect fired shots.

A man was shot by a security guard in Millennium Park May 20, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot in his home late Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was inside his home about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of South Emerald Avenue when a male suspect fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

