12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square
The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.
Two 12-year-old boys are accused of trying to carjack a woman in Homan Square on the West Side Monday.
They tried to take a car by force from a 31-year-old woman around 5:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street, police said. Officers arrested them moments later.
The two were expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.
