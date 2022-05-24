The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square

The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

Two boys are facing charges in connection with an attempted carjacking from May 23, 2022, in Homan Square.

Two 12-year-old boys are accused of trying to carjack a woman in Homan Square on the West Side Monday.

The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

They tried to take a car by force from a 31-year-old woman around 5:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street, police said. Officers arrested them moments later.

The two were expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

