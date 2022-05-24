12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square

Two 12-year-old boys are accused of trying to carjack a woman in Homan Square on the West Side Monday.

The boys are each charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

They tried to take a car by force from a 31-year-old woman around 5:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street, police said. Officers arrested them moments later.

The two were expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.

