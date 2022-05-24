The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Probation sentence for gambling agent wraps feds’ prosecution of massive betting ring

A prosecutor said Vasilios Prassas was victimized by Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice, who took advantage of Prassas’ gambling problems and repeatedly forgave debts that “would have caused him to crash and burn.”

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Probation sentence for gambling agent wraps feds’ prosecution of massive betting ring
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Vasilios Prassas was sentenced Tuesday to probation and fined $20,000 for his role in a gambling ring run by Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice.

Sun-Times file

The prosecution of a massive international gambling ring largely wrapped up in Chicago’s federal court Tuesday when a judge gave probation and a $20,000 fine to a man described as “a long-term but small agent” for Vincent “Uncle Mick” DelGiudice.

Vasilios Prassas, 39, pleaded guilty to a gambling conspiracy earlier this year, admitting that he recruited and managed gamblers for DelGiudice’s gambling ring so they could place wagers through DelGiudice’s website, Unclemicksports.com.

But during his sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Terry Kinney also said Prassas was victimized by DelGiudice, who took advantage of Prassas’ gambling problems and repeatedly forgave debts that “would have caused him to crash and burn.”

Defense attorney Damon Cheronis told U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that, “Mr. Prassas didn’t line his pockets with money, he emptied his pockets in this case.” He also said Prassas hasn’t gambled since he was charged in February 2020.

Before Kendall sentenced him, Prassas apologized and told the judge he would “never be in this situation again.”

In addition to two years of probation and the fine, Kendall ordered Prassas to perform 100 hours of community service.

Prassas was charged in an indictment along with DelGiudice, Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher and seven others. Kendall sentenced DelGiudice in March to 18 months in prison and ordered him to pay a significant amount of forfeiture, including a $3.5 million judgment.

The feds say DelGiudice ran the largest, longest and most lucrative criminal gambling ring ever prosecuted in Chicago’s federal court. The case involved roughly 1,000 gamblers and millions of dollars. It also got the attention of the White House when then-President Donald Trump pardoned Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher.

Still, most of those charged in the case avoided prison time. The main exception, other than DelGiudice, has been Chicago Police Officer Nicholas Stella, who was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Gregory Paloian, a bookie who was charged in a separate but related case, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, but his surrender date has repeatedly been delayed due to health concerns.

Keith Benson, another defendant in the DelGiudice case who cooperated with the feds, struck a so-called deferred-prosecution agreement. Assuming he holds up his end of the two-year deal, prosecutors are expected to eventually move to dismiss the charges against him.

Next Up In Crime
Police release images of suspect in fatal Blue Line stabbing on Near West Side
12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square
2 killed, 7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Man fatally shot in West Pullman home
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale
Anti-violence group demands answers after 3 nooses found near Evanston middle school
The Latest
Police say this man stabbed someone to death on a Blue Line train May 23, 2022.
Crime
Police release images of suspect in fatal Blue Line stabbing on Near West Side
Chicago police were called to the CTA station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Veldarin Jackson with his mother, Janice Lee Reed, who was found dead in a stifling hot senior living facility in Rogers Park during a spring heat spell earlier this month.
Chicago
Lawsuit filed after 3 women found dead at Rogers Park senior living facility during heat spell
The women were left vulnerable inside a building that was like a “brick oven,” an attorney representing the family of one of the women said Tuesday.
By Mitch Dudek
 
This electron microscope image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions (left) and spherical immature virions (right) obtained from a sample of human skin associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak.
Nation/World
Monkeypox explained: What this rare disease is, where it’s spreading, why it’s called that
A doctor heading a World Health Organization group says the outbreak in developed countries is ‘a random event’ possibly explained by risky sexual behavior at two raves in Europe.
By Maria Cheng | AP
 
Lesly Morales’ sister Anabily Morales, right, leans on her mother Regina Trujillo, left, during an interview with a Chicago Sun-Times reporter at Lincoln Methodist United Church in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, Friday morning, May 20, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Familia de Back of the Yards está desesperada por la desaparición de niña de 13 años
Lesly Morales fue vista por última vez el 21 de abril, según un reporte de personas desaparecidas del Departamento de Policía de Chicago.
By Stefano Esposito
 
son_rompe_pera_foto_caras_pintadas.mirko_yuras.jpg
La Voz Chicago
La banda Son Rompe Pera trae ‘cumbia psicodélica’ a Chicago
La banda mexicana realiza dos conciertos en Chicago y Berwyn esta semana. Las entradas empiezan a $15.
By Ambar Colón
 