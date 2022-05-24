The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park

The woman, 27, was not on the Red Line platform when she was shot, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

A woman was shot near a CTA Red Line stop May 24, 2022 on the South Side.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot Tuesday evening near a CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The woman, 27, was not on the Red Line platform when she was shot in the arm in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 6:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police were questioning persons of interest.

