Man, 75, critically injured after doused with flammable liquid and lit on fire on Lower Wabash Avenue
The man was lying on the ground in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when he was attacked early Wednesday, police said.
A 75-year-old man was critically injured when he was doused with a flammable liquid and lit on fire on Lower Wabash Avenue on the Near North Side early Wednesday.
The man was attacked as he was lying on the ground in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue about 2:50 a.m., Chicago police said.
A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out, police said.
The man suffered burns to nearly half his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
