Thursday, May 26, 2022
Person shot by Dolton police officer overnight

The shooting happened early Thursday in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard, east of King Drive, authorities said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A Dolton police officer shot and wounded a person early Thursday in the southern suburb, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard, east of King Drive, the state police said in a statement.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and was expected to survive, state police said. No officers were injured.

A spokesperson for Dolton did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A community activist has scheduled a rally at 1 p.m. at Sibley and Oak, where Dolton police fatally shot 19-year-old Alexis Wilson last summer after an argument at a drive-thru at Baba’s restaurant.

In March, Wilson’s family sued the Village of Dolton accusing it of refusing to turn over documents related to the shooting.

