The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police release photos of man who aimed gun at WFLD news crew in River North

No shots were fired as the man passed behind reporter Joanie Lum and quickly walked away around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago police release photos of man who aimed gun at WFLD news crew in River North
Screen_Shot_2022_05_26_at_12.17.44_PM.png

Photos released by Chicago police of man who pulled a gun and aimed it at a WFLD Channel 32 reporter.

Chicago police have released photos of a man who pulled a gun and aimed it at a WFLD Channel 32 news crew in River North as a reporter was doing a story on gun violence.

No shots were fired as the man passed behind reporter Joanie Lum and quickly walked away around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Clark Street.

“The gun was one foot from her head as he pointed at the camera or cameraman,” WFLD reporter Anita Padilla tweeted. “She is understandably shaken. Thank God she is okay.”

The gunman was described by police as Black, 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, weighing 130 to 150 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, a black jacket and light ripped blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312/744-8261 or contact the anonymous tip line at www.cpdtip.com.

Next Up In Crime
Person shot by Dolton police officer overnight
Chicago man charged along with father in U.S. Capitol breach
Charges filed in fatal Blue Line stabbing downtown
9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Man jailed since 1999 gets new trial after judge rips CPD detective for framing ‘random men’
1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in South Austin shooting
The Latest
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras missed three games with hamstring tightness. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner rejoin starting lineup
Cubs manager David Ross also provided more information on Caleb Kilian’s timeline for a big-league call-up.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady
Coronavirus
Mask up, get your COVID-19 booster shots, Chicago’s top doctor warns
Chicago officials expect the city will be declared a high risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and strain on hospitals.
By Brett Chase
 
police_lights4.png
Crime
Person shot by Dolton police officer overnight
The shooting happened early Thursday in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard, east of King Drive, authorities said.
By David Struett
 
Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski (left) and Bradley Bokoski (right).
Crime
Chicago man charged along with father in U.S. Capitol breach
Matthew Bokoski allegedly told authorities the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington was effective because its participants were able to “shut down” the government.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ray Liotta attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival in 2021. The actor died Thursday at the age of 67.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Ray Liotta, starred in ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies at 67
According to Deadline.com, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he had been filming “Dangerous Waters.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 