6 shot in Chicago Thursday

Six people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.
- A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Ravenswood Manor on the North Side. The girl was traveling in a vehicle just before 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. She suffered a graze wound to the neck and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.
- About a mile away, a man was inside a car when he was shot after an argument with someone outside. The man, 41, was in the 3500 block of West Collum Avenue about 6:30 p.m. when he was shot in the neck, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said.
- Hours later, a man, 31, was with a group of people outside in the 500 block of South Francisco Avenue when he was shot in the buttocks and leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, officials said.
- Another man, 44, was in an alley in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the left flank, police said. He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
At least two others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.
Nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.
