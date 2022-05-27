The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 27, 2022
Mother charged with killing 8-year-old daughter in Uptown and then injuring herself — one day after social worker visited family

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said “no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by our investigator.”

David Struett By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo
   
The 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, where police say a mother killed her 8-year-old daughter this week in Uptown.

A woman is accused of assaulting and killing her 8-year-old daughter, then injuring herself, just a day after a state child welfare worker had visited their Uptown home, authorities said.

Andreal Hagler, 38, faces a count of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, according to Chicago police.

Amaria died from multiple injuries from an assault Wednesday morning at a first-floor apartment in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to autopsy results released Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The girl’s death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the apartment around 11 a.m. and found the girl dead inside, police said. Hagler, her mother, had injured herself and was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition. Details of her injuries were not released.

A case worker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had visited the family a day before the murder, but the agency said “no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by our investigator.”

DCFS said it had “prior contact with this family,” and that the family had participated in intact family services from a substance abuse related incident in 2017. The recent visit was the result of an allegation of domestic violence, and was the first contact with the family since closing the prior case in 2018.

The agency said the domestic violence allegation involved abuse of one parent by the other, not abuse of the child.

In 2017, Hagler was arrested for DUI and child endangerment after crashing on the Eisenhower Expressway near Peoria Street, court records show. State police said Hagler was “dazed and confused,” could not spell her last name and did not seem to be aware that she had crashed the car against a concrete median.

Her daughter, 3 years old at the time, was in the back seat. The girl was released to the custody of Hagler’s sister, the court records show.

Hagler was expected to appear in court later Friday.

